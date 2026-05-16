Exclusive! Shoot in India say filmmakers

After PM Modi’s call to cut avoidable foreign travel, filmmakers are backing Indian locations, saying the country offers scale, variety and cinematic value.



Priyadarshan - I believe in selling Indian terrains and the culture of India though our films to outsiders. Mainly because of creating awareness and exposure of our country which is abused in many ways by the foreign media like BBC & CNN. Even our own people should be taught about the diversity and entertainment is a good textbook. When a country is facing any kind of serious issues as an Indian citizen we should forget all our politics and stand together for the country.



Raaj Shaandilyaa- I have written two scripts that are set abroad but I plan to work on them after a year. This year I will be producing and directing films that are being shot in India.Modiji ne kaha hai toh desh ke hit mein itna toh karna banta hai as a filmmaker. Filmmakers should shoot in India and promote our country and culture, that is our contribution in the current scenario.



Ramesh Taurani- We always try our best to shoot our films in India. Currently, we are shooting our new film Jugaadu, starring Ishaan Khatter, in Chandigarh.



Aditya Datt- I love shooting in and around the country, I do not prefer shooting abroad, so i keep saying this, that if we can make rules regulations and more benefits, it will be a delight to be in your own country and shoot here. Right now I am shooting for Gunmaaster G9 (Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh), in Uttarakhand, I love it there, it’s got so much beauty and culture. Also the government should push more states around the country for subsidies. It benefits both ways.

Akshay Kumar recently posted a photo with Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna, while shooting in Keralam