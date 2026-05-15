Here's the latest on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 v/s Rajiv Rai case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the OTT release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in a copyright dispute concerning the alleged unauthorised use of the iconic song Tirchi Topiwale from Tridev.



Representing Aditya Dhar's production house, Parag Khandhar, partner from DSK legal says, “Delhi High Court refused to pass any injunction and interim stay in favour of Trimurti Films in its copyright dispute with the makers of Dhurandhar 2 over the song Rang De Lal (Oye Oye Tirchi Topiwale)” However, T-series defendant 3 is directed to deposit 50 lakhs in court within four weeks



Meanwhile, the India OTT release date has not been announced yet. However, for audiences abroad, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on an OTT platform from May 14-15, 2026. Internationally, the film is reportedly being marketed under the alternate title Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) or Raw & Unseen.

Dhurandhar 2