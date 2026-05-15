Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Here's the latest on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 v/s Rajiv Rai case

    Court denies interim stay on Dhurandhar 2

    Updated on: May 15, 2026 4:44 PM IST
    By Natasha Coutinho
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the OTT release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in a copyright dispute concerning the alleged unauthorised use of the iconic song Tirchi Topiwale from Tridev.

    Representing Aditya Dhar's production house, Parag Khandhar, partner from DSK legal says, “Delhi High Court refused to pass any injunction and interim stay in favour of Trimurti Films in its copyright dispute with the makers of Dhurandhar 2 over the song Rang De Lal (Oye Oye Tirchi Topiwale)” However, T-series defendant 3 is directed to deposit 50 lakhs in court within four weeks

    Meanwhile, the India OTT release date has not been announced yet. However, for audiences abroad, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on an OTT platform from May 14-15, 2026. Internationally, the film is reportedly being marketed under the alternate title Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) or Raw & Unseen.

    Dhurandhar 2
    Dhurandhar 2
    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Here's The Latest On Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 V/s Rajiv Rai Case
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Here's The Latest On Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 V/s Rajiv Rai Case
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes