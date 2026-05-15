Dhurandhar 2 is now on OTT 'raw and uncut': Extra scenes absent in theatres show gore, beheadings, mayhem. See full list

Even as the Indian audience waits for Dhurandhar: The Revenge to arrive on streaming, the Aditya Dhar blockbuster has released on OTT internationally. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is now streaming overseas on Netflix, with a ‘raw and uncut’ version. Those who have watched the streaming version say it is far more visceral, raw, and gory than the theatrical cuts. Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Uncut began streaming on Netflix internationally from May 14, eight weeks after the film’s theatrical release. In India, the film will release online on JioHotstar. While the actual release date has not been announced, during an ongoing IP rights case, the film’s makers told the Bombay High Court that it won’t be before mid-May. But the streaming version in India is expected to be the same as the theatrical cut, as approved by the CBFC. That is why many fans are excited about the international uncut version, which has many extended scenes, more graphic violence, and some sequences that were present in the film’s trailer but not in the final theatrical cut.

Extra scenes show more violence and football with a severed head Viewers who have watched the extended cut of the film on Netflix outside India have taken to social media to share some of the extended and uncut sequences, detailing how they differ from the theatrical version.

Graphic violence is not cut Two sequences feature intense, extended graphic violence. The opening sequence of Jaskirat’s rampage has a sequence of him bashing a man with a hammer. The scene is not cut. Similarly, in the climax at Muridke, when Ranveer’s character crushes a man’s head with a cement block, it is not cut. In the Lyari Gang War episode, a sequence of Jaskirat aka Hamza hitting a man with a burning fireball is extended here, unlike the theatrical version.

The curse words are not muted The theatrical version was criticised for selectively muting or censoring verbal abuses and cuss words. The uncut version has all cuss words intact, with no muting or censoring. The subtitles also correctly translate most abuses.

More beheadings In the theatrical version, Arshad Pappu’s beheading by Uzair Baloch was one of the most graphic sequences. That remains intact in the film (more on it later), but a few others are added. During the Lyari Gang War episode, a shot shows Hamza beheading gangsters by cutting their heads with a shop’s shutter.

Playing football with a severed head Uzair Baloch playing football with Arshad Pappu’s head after killing him is part of Pakistan’s urban folklore. This sequence was only hinted at but not shown in the film’s theatrical cut. In the OTT version, Uzair (Danish Pandor) is shown playing football with Arshad’s severed head. The sequence also has another shot of Uzair at the end of the scene, which was in the trailer.

Jaskirat’s reaction to Pinda’s death One of the pivotal moments in the film was the death of Pinda at the hands of Jaskirat at his own house. Viewers say Ranveer’s reaction in the scene is different, a calmer one from the one in theatres.