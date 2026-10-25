From pilgrimage to immersive experiences: Discover spiritual travel in India with Radisson Hotel Group

Spiritual travel in India is evolving beyond traditional pilgrimages, with travellers increasingly looking to combine devotion with cultural discovery, regional cuisine, wellness and moments of relaxation. The journey is becoming as much about experiencing a destination as it is about visiting its sacred sites.

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The focus of travel is now on faith, culture and wellness

From the evening aartis along Varanasi’s ghats to the temples of Vrindavan and the serene surroundings of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, these destinations offer a rich tapestry of experiences. Exploring local markets, sampling regional delicacies and discovering age-old crafts allow travellers to connect more deeply with the traditions and communities that shape their spiritual journeys.

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{{^usCountry}} This shift is also changing how people plan their trips. Families and multi-generational travellers are looking for itineraries that balance temple visits with sightseeing and time to unwind. Extending a pilgrimage by a day or two allows visitors to explore local heritage at a more leisurely pace, making the experience more enriching and less rushed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This shift is also changing how people plan their trips. Families and multi-generational travellers are looking for itineraries that balance temple visits with sightseeing and time to unwind. Extending a pilgrimage by a day or two allows visitors to explore local heritage at a more leisurely pace, making the experience more enriching and less rushed. {{/usCountry}}

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Radisson Hotel Varanasi offers a comfortable base for exploring Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the city’s historic ghats

Radisson Hotel Group offers a portfolio of stays across some of India’s most revered destinations. In Vrindavan, Radisson Hotel Vrindavan places guests within walking distance of Prem Mandir, while Radisson Hotel Varanasi offers a comfortable base for exploring Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the city’s historic ghats.

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Enjoy all-round comfort at Radisson Hotel Group properties

Radisson Blu Hotel, Amritsar provides a complimentary shuttle to the Golden Temple and the city centre. The Group’s presence also extends to Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya, for travellers visiting the sacred city associated with Lord Ram, and Radisson Hotel Prayagraj, for those exploring the city’s spiritual heritage and the Triveni Sangam.

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