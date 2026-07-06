From Wimbledon to Silverstone: Lara Dutta and Shubman Gill enjoy a sporting weekend in the UK

Lara gave fans a glimpse into her day at Centre Court through Instagram, where she shared a cheerful photograph with Bhupathi. Dressed in a breezy summer sundress paired with a wide-brimmed hat, she embraced Wimbledon's signature elegant style. Captioning the post, she wrote, "A perfect first Sunday on Centre Court!! 🎾🍓 #Wimbledon @mbhupathi." The couple, who are regular visitors to the Grand Slam, appeared to be enjoying one of the tournament's most anticipated weekends.

It was a weekend of world-class sport for two Indian stars in the United Kingdom. While actor Lara Dutta headed to the iconic Wimbledon Championships with her husband, former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, India Test captain Shubman Gill swapped the cricket field for the Formula 1 paddock, attending the British Grand Prix at Silverstone for the very first time.

Meanwhile, at Silverstone Circuit, Shubman Gill was experiencing another global sporting spectacle. The Indian cricket captain attended his first-ever Formula 1 race as a VIP guest during the British Grand Prix weekend, taking a short break from his cricket schedule to explore the paddock and soak in the atmosphere.

Gill was seen interacting with members of the Formula 1 community and enjoying exclusive access to one of motorsport's biggest annual events. Sharing moments from his visit, the F1 Paddock Club posted on Instagram, “A first Formula 1 experience to remember. @shubmangill took in the atmosphere of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, experiencing one of the most iconic weekends on the Formula 1 calendar.”