How to wrap your charger with embroidery thread like Disha Patani

Actor Disha Patani recently offered a glimpse into her life on Instagram, including a picture of her wired earphones and charger wrapped in colourful thread. The crafty detail comes as Gen Z actively chooses wired earphones and analogue hobbies. Reels around wrapped chargers, embroidery chargers and DIY charger wraps are pulling in more than a million views, with some touching 12 million views.

Disha Patani shared a glimpse of her DIY wired earphones on October 2

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A little whimsy for your everyday tech

For Bengaluru-based Sukriti, 29, who shared her own thread-wrapped earphones on Instagram, the appeal is as much about creativity as it is about making something useful feel personal. Her reel has now touched 370K views. Telling us about her project, she said, “My MIL got into embroidery during lockdown, and around the same time she started making jewellery, so our house was full of threads and charms. Then I saw a video of someone on pinterest wrapping their earphones, and it felt like the perfect kind of whimsy.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The project took her approximately eight to nine hours to finish. She continued, “I followed one tutorial and added my own touches. It didn’t felt like a task. Once I got into it, I completely lost track of time. The result is beautiful, and it kept me off my phone and social media for a while, which I really wanted.” Beyond adding a little colour to your wires, it also helps to keep it tangle-proof and makes it last longer. A hands-on antidote to the endless scroll {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project took her approximately eight to nine hours to finish. She continued, “I followed one tutorial and added my own touches. It didn’t felt like a task. Once I got into it, I completely lost track of time. The result is beautiful, and it kept me off my phone and social media for a while, which I really wanted.” Beyond adding a little colour to your wires, it also helps to keep it tangle-proof and makes it last longer. A hands-on antidote to the endless scroll {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The appeal of the trend may go beyond aesthetics. Clinical psychologist Chetna Luthra of Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says repetitive, hands-on activities such as embroidery and thread work can act as “anchor points” in busy routines. “The rhythmic, repetitive motion of stitching forces our attention to slow down, offering a temporary but much-needed break from daily stressors,” she explains.

Such activities can encourage mindfulness by keeping attention on the present moment, while finishing a handmade project also creates a tangible sense of accomplishment. Luthra, however, stresses that these activities are complementary tools for everyday stress management, not substitutes for therapy or clinical treatment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DIY it: Wrap your charger

Secure it: Tape the USB end of the cable to a table so it stays steady.

Start wrapping: Cut a long piece of embroidery floss and tie it tightly around the cable just below the USB housing. Add a tiny dab of glue to secure the knot.

Make the knot: Form a “P” or figure-four shape with the thread, loop it under the cable and pull it through. Tighten it against the cord. Keep the knots snug but avoid putting excessive pressure on the cable, particularly around the connector ends.

Repeat: Continue making the same knot on the same side to create the characteristic spiral pattern.

Get creative: Switch thread colours and add charms as you go. Tie a secure knot at the end and seal it with a tiny amount of glue or clear nail polish to prevent fraying.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}