It's never too early for some Christmas cake mixing- Here's how you can join in the fun

Christmas might be months away, but festive cheer has already hit Mumbai and Pune. Cake mixing ceremonies, where dried fruits, nuts, spices, and spirits are blended to prepare the cakes, are bringing people together.An early start to Festive cheer

Cake mixing ceremony

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Chef Mihir Kane, director of culinary at Fairmont Mumbai, calls cake-mixing ceremony a “celebration of culinary heritage, craftsmanship and togetherness that signals the beginning of the festive season.” Kane asserts that Christmas cake is all about depth of flavour, with time playing a key role. “Soaking dried fruits in advance allows them to absorb the flavours of the chosen liquid, while the spices and other ingredients develop greater complexity as they come together.” Fairmont’s cake mixing event will take place in early November.

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Contact: 8097555901An early start to Festive cheer

Chef Mihir Kane, director of culinary at Fairmont Mumbai, calls cake-mixing ceremony a “celebration of culinary heritage, craftsmanship and togetherness that signals the beginning of the festive season.” Kane asserts that Christmas cake is all about depth of flavour, with time playing a key role. “Soaking dried fruits in advance allows them to absorb the flavours of the chosen liquid, while the spices and other ingredients develop greater complexity as they come together.” Fairmont’s cake mixing event will take place in early November.

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{{^usCountry}} Contact: 8097555901Kickstarting the season of Shared Experiences {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Contact: 8097555901Kickstarting the season of Shared Experiences {{/usCountry}}

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The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai, kicked off Yuletide festivities with the customary cake mixing ceremony on Thursday. The tradition gets everyone together and contribute to the preparation, making it a collective celebration rather than just a culinary activity, says Gaurav Shiva, General Manager.

He adds, “The ingredients themselves come together to create something richer as a whole. In many ways, this reflects the spirit of Christmas, which is about bringing people together, celebrating relationships and creating memories.”

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Cake mixing at home

-Use dark rum, brandy or whisky to add warmth and depth to the fruit mixture. For a non-alcoholic version, grape juice, apple juice or orange juice can be used, along with citrus zest. Since fruit juices are more perishable than spirits, the soaking time and storage conditions should be adjusted accordingly.

-The ratio depends on the style of cake being prepared. As a starting point, go for approximately 70-75% dried and candied fruits, 20-25% nuts and around 2-5% mixed spices. The spices should enhance the natural sweetness of the fruits rather than overpower them.

-Cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger add warmth, while orange or lemon zest brings freshness. Brown sugar or dark sugars can contribute caramel-like notes, and nuts add texture.

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-Be mindful as overmixing the batter can affect the cake’s texture, while opening the oven too frequently may cause uneven baking. Another common oversight is not allowing the cake to cool completely before storing it.

Inputs by chef Avinash Kumar, Novotel, Juhu Beach Mumbai