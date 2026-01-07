Yesterday, the Sun began illuminating what you truly desire, revealing a more authentic route to success — financially, creatively, and in your relationships. Why this Venus Cazimi is the end — and beginning (Photo: Roman Mythology - Weebly)

Psychic and astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explains, how this shift comes as a result of Venus moving into the heart of the Sun, forming a Venus Cazimi in Capricorn and marking the completion of Venus’ synodic cycle that began on March 22 last year. As the Sun ‘purifies’ Venus, Evan explains you're being asked to clarify your values and the kinds of connections you want to build. For some, this moment may expose the true nature of a current relationship or bring long-overdue clarity around a past one.

Themes under renovation Because this alignment occurs in Capricorn, it also highlights career direction and long-term goals. You may find yourself receiving guidance, structure, or a clearer framework for moving forward. With Mars and Venus also aligning this week, there’s a strong push to act—especially when it comes to taking control of your finances. You might feel ready to adopt a new strategy for financial stability or independence. This chapter links back to themes that resurfaced on March 22, 2025, and even further to the Venus inferior conjunction in Capricorn on January 8, 2022.

For some, a relationship or professional situation that began in early 2022 is now reaching a turning point. On a broader level, Venus’ eight-year cycle traces a five-pointed star in the sky—an elegant symbol befitting the planet of beauty. Venus is also transitioning from morning star to evening star, and once it becomes visible again after sunset in mid-February, a more thoughtful, mature approach to love, money, and values will emerge.

With Jupiter in Cancer opposing this Capricorn conjunction, shifts around family and parenting may also come into focus. Many people could find themselves re-evaluating whether they want children or redefining how they show up as parents.