Polish your hosting skills with this classic wine-cheese pairing cheat sheet
Posh with a purpose, these cheese pairings will make you look like a wine sommelier
Everybody can drink wine.
Very few actually make it look and feel like high art. Now while there are reams and reams on literature and gastronomic breakdowns on the sips and bites that are a match in culinary heaven, historic French creamery La Fromagerie Germain has just the cheat sheet which doubles up as a posh hosting hack for your next high-end, at-home group rendezvous.
Reds
Red wines are light on the sip yet acidic and lightly assertive in their after-taste. If a classic Pinot Noir or a Gamay are the bottles you tend to invest in, the ultra-creamy Camembert cheese makes for the perfect pick, its distinct flavour pairing beautifully with the wine's fruity notes.
Whites
White wines are way more forgiving when it comes to getting the cheese pairings right. Be it the bitterness, oxidation or softness - whatever is your bottle of white's defining note, believe there's a perfect cheese wheel to match it. For instance. a glass of Saint-Peray pairs perfectly with a chunk of Saint-Marcellin while the sweetness in a sip of Sauternes balances the sharp flavour of a Bleu de Termignon. Similarly, a complex sip of Vin Jaune happens to be the perfect match for a well-aged bite of Comte.
Rosé
If you find yourself chasing the blush pink high that comes from a bottle of Rosé, look no further than fresh goat cheese. Melt-in-your-mouth and a tad bit acidic, this balances the fresh and fruity notes that your Rosé offers. La Fromagerie Germain reccomends a Coteaux-d’Aix-en-Provence, a Tavel or a Bandol when it comes to your glass branding.
Sparkling
If you keep looking for a reason to pop some bubbly, look no further than a Meaux or Melun Brie to go with your champagne. The crisp bubbles of the latter softly cut through the creaminess of the cheese making for easily the most indulgent pairing on the list.
See you at the grazing table!