Zendaya’s seated greeting sparks etiquette debate

Actor Zendaya’s appearance at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday sparked an online etiquette debate after she remained seated while greeting France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Zendaya is facing criticism online for remaining seated while greeting Brigitte Macron in Paris

A video shared by French magazine Paris Match shows Macron approaching Zendaya in the front row at the Louvre. While Pharrell Williams and BLACKPINK’s Lisa were seen embracing the First Lady, Zendaya greeted her with a handshake while staying seated.

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The brief interaction drew mixed reactions online, with some users calling it “rude” and questioning why the actor did not stand, while others suggested she may simply have been caught off guard.

Macron’s appearance at the fashion show also attracted criticism as France grapples with nationwide student and teacher protests over school funding, staffing and conditions. More than 2,50,000 people joined demonstrations across the country on Tuesday, according to authorities.

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