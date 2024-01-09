Neha Dhupia joins mothers against vaping’s fight

Supporting ‘Mothers Against Vaping’, a united front of concerned mothers combatting the promotion of New-Age Tobacco Devices such as e-cigarettes and vapes among Indian youth, actor Neha Dhupia has joined their ranks. Youth calls vaping cool and the campaign is to spread awareness against it

Neha Dhupia, firmly advocates for the Mothers Against Vaping movement. She says, “As a responsible mother, I wholeheartedly support the Mothers Against Vaping group and their cause. The issue is deeply alarming, and all mothers should be concerned as it directly impacts the health of our children. We, as mothers, must unite, raise our voices and increase awareness against vaping and electronic cigarettes to ensure that such habits are completely eradicated from the lives of our children and youth.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Despite a nationwide ban, international manufacturers promote these new-age tobacco devices with specific focus on Indian children and youth. The campaign is about raising awareness of this troubling reality, and urging immediate action from parents, educators and policymakers.

Popular names such as Deepa Malik, Padma Shri, Khel Ratna Arjuna Awardee; Bhavna Barmi, an acclaimed clinical psychologist, Varuna Pathak, a former professor of gynaecology at the Gandhi Medical College, Kamaljeet Kaur, calligraphy artist are also supporting Mothers Against Vaping campaign.

These devices, often adorned with eye-catching designs and flavoured with strawberry or bubble gum, have gained immense popularity among children. As digital natives, today's youth are quick to embrace new technologies, making them particularly susceptible to the allure of vaping. This trend poses a serious threat of addiction, as e-cigarettes and other new-age tobacco devices can serve as gateway devices for introducing users to harmful substances like cocaine and heroin.

The mission of Mothers Against Vaping is dedicated to instilling positive values in our children and shielding them from the clutches of vices present in an increasingly bad and complex world. The support from influential figures like Neha Dhupia will amplify the campaign of Mothers Against Vaping and create more awareness about the detrimental effects of vaping among children.