Planning a French getaway? What to know before you book

If France is on your travel bucket list this season, pause and check your itinerary before hitting ‘book’.

A man walks past a poster of presidential candidate Jean-Luc M�lenchon and a graffiti reading "we want to tax the rich" in Paris on November 8, 2026. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (AFP)

Amid widespread protests over inflation and public services in several French cities, and localised night curfews in places such as Lille and parts of Paris, the Indian Embassy in Paris has issued a safety advisory for Indian travellers and residents.

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Here’s what the advisory says, how the situation is affecting tourists, and what travel agents are seeing on the ground.

What the Indian Embassy advisory says

The Embassy of India in Paris has urged Indian nationals to “remain vigilant and exercise due caution”, avoid large gatherings and political rallies, and stay clear of crowded demonstration spots. With night-time curfews in force in select areas, check local transport updates on official portals such as ratp.fr and confirm flight and train schedules with operators.

Importantly, the government has not issued a travel ban specifically for Indians visiting France. The advisory is precautionary, aimed at helping visitors avoid localised disruptions.

What travel agents are saying

“We are seeing a 15% dip in queries for France as families and leisure travellers adopt a ‘wait-and-see’ approach," says Sujata Kapish, Rajendra Nagar-based travel agency.

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{{^usCountry}} Rather than cancelling trips, some travellers with existing bookings are tweaking their itineraries, shifting days in central Paris to quieter regions such as Provence and the French Riviera, she adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than cancelling trips, some travellers with existing bookings are tweaking their itineraries, shifting days in central Paris to quieter regions such as Provence and the French Riviera, she adds. {{/usCountry}}

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Hotel reservations are also falling in key cities, including Paris, Lyon, and Marseille, according to Didier Arino, head of research firm Protourisme. Data from MKG Consulting points to a slowdown in Paris, with potential hotel bookings for the next six weeks falling following the advisories.

Is it safe to travel?

“From what we have heard from our people in Paris, mainstream tourist circuits remain accessible during daytime hours. The challenge for tourists isn’t direct safety threats, but rather public transport strikes, unexpected road blockades, and early evening shop closures in area-specific curfew zones," says Harsh Bhandari, boutique travel agency founder, Mumbai.

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