Ramzan Special | Sheezan Khan: My first roza was never celebrated, it was a tough phase

He further elaborates, "When I was a kid, we used to wake up early in the morning. It was majorly about the food. And when you grow up, you realise that you have to worship as well. I didn’t realise that when I was a kid." Over time, his understanding of Ramzan deepened beyond childhood excitement. "For me, this particular festival will always be about sharing and enjoying happiness together. Togetherness, I can say that."

As the holy month of Ramzan unfolds, Shehzan Khan looks back at the warmth, faith and togetherness that define this sacred time for him. Speaking about Ramzan Sheezan says, “This time of the month is always very special in the sense as we live differently.”

Recalling memories of iftar, Sheezan says, "I don’t know how many iftars I have done, but what I remember is that when everyone used to fast, we all used to sit in front of the dastarkhan, together. With only a few minutes left before sunset, the food would be laid out in front of us. We used to pray, hug each other and then break out fasts. That’s one of the fondest memories from my childhood.”

He further adds how not all memories have been memorable but have indeed taught him. Recounting one of the toughest phases of his childhood he shares, "When I was a kid, the Ramzan that we celebrated wasn’t the kind of people usually imagine. There was a time when we didn’t even have food at home. Ramzan was going on, so we kept our fast, outwardly in the name of faith, but in reality, it was also because there was nothing to eat.” He adds, “My first iftar wasn’t celebrated with abundance or festivity; it was quiet and difficult. That phase changed my understanding of life completely.”

“Today, Ramzan for me is truly about gratitude, sharing, and being with the people who genuinely matter — we don’t feel the need to display anything to the world,” he ends.