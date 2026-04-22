Read, meet, repeat: Inside the book club boom

From quiet reading circles in Chandigarh parks to lively debates and discussions over fiction and memoirs in Ludhiana, book clubs, both physical and virtual, are scripting a cultural revival. These communities go beyond books and engage in conversations, connections and carving out mindful time. This World Book Day , here’s a look at some of the region’s most active reading collectives:

Chandigarh Book Club Founded in 2023 by Akshit Shrivastava and Surabhi Grover, this fast-growing community now connects 2,000 readers through WhatsApp. The club hosts two curated sessions every month — one for fiction and one for non-fiction — where books are selected through nominations and discussed in depth. Ice-breakers ease participants into conversations, followed by structured discussions that ensure every voice is heard.

“This format has proved effective in fostering a reading culture, with peers nudging members to read regularly while exposing them to varied perspectives,” says Grover. With participants aged 19 to over 60, the sessions are conducted in English and priced between ₹300 and ₹400.

How to join: Contact on Instagram @thechandigarhbookclub

When: Dates vary

Where: Across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula