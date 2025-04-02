Rishabh Pant's 27 Cr tag sparks meme fest as LSG skipper's poor form continues: ‘Even the ball boy had a bigger impact’

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s struggles in IPL 2025 continued as the star wicketkeeper-batter failed to make an impact yet again, scoring just 2 runs off 5 balls against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. His poor run of form has led to intense trolling on social media, with fans mocking his performance and questioning his worth as the most expensive player in the tournament. Rishabh Pant was dismissed for two runs in the clash against PBKS(REUTERS)

Rishabh was signed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a record-breaking INR 27 crore at the IPL mega auction, making him the costliest player in the league’s history. However, he has failed to live up to expectations, managing only 17 runs across three matches. With the hefty price tag adding pressure, scrutiny over his performances has only intensified.

The 27-year-old has become a prime target for criticism online. Memes flooded social media, with fans not only ridiculing his batting woes but also questioning his leadership as LSG captain.

Adding to the trolling, Rishabh’s old comments about Punjab Kings resurfaced, where he admitted he was nervous about PBKS having the highest auction purse, as he only wanted to be picked by LSG.

In Tuesday’s match, Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first at Ekana Stadium. LSG, coming off a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, went with an unchanged playing XI. But their batting faltered early, with both openers, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, dismissed cheaply. With Nicholas Pooran at the other end, Rishabh had a crucial role in stabilizing the innings but faltered under pressure once again. Shreyas Iyer introduced Glenn Maxwell into the attack, and the Australian all-rounder outsmarted Pant. Attempting a risky shot, Rishabh ended up handing an easy catch to Yuzvendra Chahal at short fine leg.

LSG posted 172 in their 20 overs, but Punjab Kings chased it down effortlessly, winning by 8 wickets with 22 balls to spare. With Rishabh’s form under the scanner, LSG’s investment in him is facing serious questions.