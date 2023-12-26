Satranga composer Shreyas Puranik: People who wouldn't take my calls are now offering work

The song Satranga from Animal continues to be a chart-topper even weeks after its release. “The overwhelming response to Satranga is surreal. I waited for 15 years for this moment of gratification. The love from the audience is so rewarding,” says composer Shreyas Puranik. Shreyas Puranik

The musician, who has songs like Gajanana (Bajirao Mastani; 2015) and Nadh Khula (Malaal; 2019) to his credit, adds that Satranga has given new heights to his career. “People from the industry who wouldn’t take my calls earlier are now appreciating the song and reaching out to me to compose tracks for their films. So, this song has definitely put me on the map.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A still from Satranga

Sung by singer Arijit Singh, Satranga is picturised on actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the film. Puranik feels “the success and scale of Animal played a crucial role in the song’s popularity”. He adds, “The impactful visuals and emotional depth have heightened the audience’s response. Ranbir’s track record of exceptional music albums adds to the joy and I am grateful that I got to work on this track.”

Usually, while working on a project, the maker has a hunch about the way it’d be received. Did he anticipate the success? “When I make a song, my focus isn’t on creating a blockbuster. Instead, the priority is to compose something emotionally resonant. While my previous songs achieved recognition, this one’s exponential growth feels like a long-awaited breakthrough,” he ends.