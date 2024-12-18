Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shahana Goswami on Santosh making it to Oscars shortlist: India has every reason to be proud it

ByYashika Mathur
Dec 18, 2024 06:07 PM IST

Shahana Goswami plays the role of a cop in the film Santosh, which is UK's entry in Oscar 2025.

Actor Shahana Goswami's film Santosh has inched closer to being nominated for the International Feature Film category at the 97th Oscars. Speaking to us about the news, Shahana, who plays a cop in the film, says, “I feel really happy, proud and encouraged by this selection. It’s a moment of celebration for (director) Sandhya Suri (and) for all of us.”

Shahana Goswami plays the role of a cop in Santosh.
Shahana Goswami plays the role of a cop in Santosh.

The film is an international co-production of the United Kingdom, India, Germany and France. And while it was UK's official entry to the Oscars, Shahana feels that India should be proud of the film regardless.

Also Read: With Laapataa Ladies' exit, India's Oscar hopes rest with 2-time Academy Award winner Guneet Monga again

"I don't believe in the segregation of this is mine and that is yours. There is a huge Indian team involved. India has every reason to be proud of it as well. I don't think it is a country specific thing. It's more thematic. It's about storytelling and diversity. It doesn't matter where the film comes from, the story is still rooted in India," Shahana says.

Shahana Goswami in a still from Santosh.
Shahana Goswami in a still from Santosh.

Now shortlisted, Santosh will compete with 14 other films to get an Oscar nomination. The 38-year-old, who is optimistic about their chances, says, “I will be very happy if it plays out that way and if it doesn’t, then it’s okay. But I do have a gut feeling about the film going through the nominations.”

Meanwhile, India's official entry to Oscars, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies failed to make it to the Oscars shortlist.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On