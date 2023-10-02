Talat Aziz: People will love the father-son chemistry between me and Hrithik in Fighter

He has had two OTT releases as an actor this year - Gulmohar and Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story - and now, Talat Aziz is looking forward to his Bollywood outing. The veteran musician plays actor Hrithik Roshan’s father in Fighter. “Working on the film was a great experience. Hrithik, director Siddharth Anand and I were on the same page. As Hrithik’s dad, I have some really nice and warm scenes with him. Deepika Padukone (actor) also featured in those scenes. I am sure people will love the father-son chemistry between me and Hrithik,” says Aziz. Talat Aziz and Hrithik Roshan

The ghazal singer has been receiving a lot of acting offers lately and he is making sure he strikes a balance between music and his acting stints. “I select acting offers that suit my sensibilities and I can do justice to. I have received quite a few offers. In fact, I turned down a few lately because of my other commitments. For instance, I am going for a concert tour to the US in November, so I had to let go of a nice role as the dates clashed,” says Aziz, who is certain that he would never take on any role “which involves nudity or coarse language and anything to do with sexual overtones”.

While that’s something quite prevalent in the OTT space, the 66-year-old says the web medium has been a blessing for artistes: “OTT gives a lot of freedom to the makers. But things work only if the script, the actors and the production value are of a certain standard,” says Aziz, as he goes on to talk about his dream role as an actor. “I’d love to get a central role fitting my personality, where music is an integral part of the theme,” he ends.

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, releases in January 2024.

