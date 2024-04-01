 Tara actor Rekha Rana: With every project, I am evolving - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Tara actor Rekha Rana: With every project, I am evolving

ByDeep Saxena
Apr 01, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Tara: The Journey of Love & Passion actor is exploring herself as an artiste and is busy with her spiritual sojourn that she has been following since pandemic.

Rekha Rana is on the path to discovering herself as an actor and an individual. The Tara: The Journey of Love & Passion (2013) actor is exploring herself as an artiste in India and is busy with her spiritual sojourn that she has been following since the pandemic.

Rekha Rana
Rekha Rana

“My parents are based in Noida with my mother being from Agra and father from Bulandshahar. I am very attached to my ancestral village Akbarpur Raina, and these connections have contributed a lot to my personal growth. My father was a teacher and sings well so I inherited good Hindi from him and passion for singing which will now translate on screen as I have also sung in my next film,” says Rana.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

An alumni of New York Film Academy, Los Angeles (the US), she says exploring new things helps her evolve. “I have done many plays including Jis Lahore Nahin Dekhya and Hai Mera Dil. I even did two Tamil films Cinema Star (2015) and Tamil Mann (2017). I also featured in music albums including Jogiya by Aasa Singh another by Shaheen Khan. My film Tara won 47 international awards at different film festivals. So, with every project I am evolving,” says the Ab Hoga Dharna Unlimited (2012) actor.

After the pandemic, she moved to LA where she is following up meditation, but work keeps bringing her to India. “I have now got a house in Noida for myself. Next, I will be starting a film with director Kumar Raj as I have signed a three-film contract with him. For now, we are focusing on my film Ameena which has travelled to various film festivals. It’s a very interesting woman-oriented subject,” shares the actor.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Deep Saxena

    Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / Tara actor Rekha Rana: With every project, I am evolving
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On