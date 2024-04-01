Tara actor Rekha Rana: With every project, I am evolving

Rekha Rana is on the path to discovering herself as an actor and an individual. The Tara: The Journey of Love & Passion (2013) actor is exploring herself as an artiste in India and is busy with her spiritual sojourn that she has been following since the pandemic. Rekha Rana

“My parents are based in Noida with my mother being from Agra and father from Bulandshahar. I am very attached to my ancestral village Akbarpur Raina, and these connections have contributed a lot to my personal growth. My father was a teacher and sings well so I inherited good Hindi from him and passion for singing which will now translate on screen as I have also sung in my next film,” says Rana.

An alumni of New York Film Academy, Los Angeles (the US), she says exploring new things helps her evolve. “I have done many plays including Jis Lahore Nahin Dekhya and Hai Mera Dil. I even did two Tamil films Cinema Star (2015) and Tamil Mann (2017). I also featured in music albums including Jogiya by Aasa Singh another by Shaheen Khan. My film Tara won 47 international awards at different film festivals. So, with every project I am evolving,” says the Ab Hoga Dharna Unlimited (2012) actor.

After the pandemic, she moved to LA where she is following up meditation, but work keeps bringing her to India. “I have now got a house in Noida for myself. Next, I will be starting a film with director Kumar Raj as I have signed a three-film contract with him. For now, we are focusing on my film Ameena which has travelled to various film festivals. It’s a very interesting woman-oriented subject,” shares the actor.