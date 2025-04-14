Designer Rahul Mishra's creative love affair with Paris

For designer Rahul Mishra, travel is more than an indulgence — it is an intrinsic part of his creative process. Each journey inspires his couture with global stories. And if there is one city that has left an indelible mark on his evolution as a designer, it is Paris. Designer Rahul Mishra with his wife Divya Bhatt Mishra

Five years ago, Rahul became the first Indian designer to showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week, an achievement that cemented his bond with the fashion capital.

Since then, it has been more than just a destination — it is a crucible of creativity, where heritage and innovation converge to shape his work.

“I have stopped counting how many times I’ve visited — it’s four or five times a year since 2014,” he says.

Despite being based in Delhi, he considers this cultural epicentre his second home. “I live in India, but I also in Paris — though I don’t have a permanent home over there. I split my time between both cities,” shares the designer, who hails from Malhausi, a village near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Paris: A muse for couture

Rahul’s immersion in the city has profoundly shaped his design philosophy. “Before my exposure here, I was more of a minimalist, but I learned that detail is everything. When you look at the old structures and buildings, there’s no way you can find minimalism in those settings, and that deeply impacted my thought process,” he reflects.

Beyond its architectural grandeur, the city holds an enduring legacy of art, culture, and haute couture.

“This is where artists — whether Picasso or Van Gogh — came to make their mark. Few places in the world hold that kind of magnetic appeal,” he notes. It is a place that does not just embrace creativity but refines it.

Recognised by the French government with the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2023, Rahul credits this artistic hub with shaping his perspective.

“The multicultural exposure to craftsmanship and haute couture has played a significant role in defining my work. It’s the best place to evolve, to push your limits, and to learn from the best,” he affirms.

The balance of work and wanderlust

But Rahul’s relationship with travel extends beyond ateliers and runways. He believes that exploration is as essential to his creativity as the craft itself. “The escape is just as important as the work,” he explains.

For him, time here isn’t just about fashion week; it’s also where he unwinds with his wife, Divya Bhatt Mishra, and daughter, Aarna, finding inspiration in its quieter corners.

“In the first few years, I would walk endlessly — mornings, evenings — just exploring,” he reminisces. Now, with a demanding schedule, those long strolls have been replaced by more intentional getaways. Post-show, the family often retreats to the countryside, embracing the slower rhythms of life.

“One season, we visited the Loire Valley and stayed with a couple in a chateau older than the Taj Mahal. Their family’s diaries contained accounts of the World Wars, and I even learnt that there was a time in France when taxes were imposed on doors and windows,” he shares.

For Mishra, travel is not about checking off destinations — it is about absorbing new perspectives. “These journeys allow me to refresh my approach to life and design. It’s about going beyond sightseeing,” he says.

His favourite experiences? Staying in countryside villages, shopping at local grocery stores, cycling through vineyards, taking boats out on lakes, swimming, and walking in the woods.

“The key is discovering how different cultures live, how villages approach sustainability — simple things that add so much to your thought process,” he explains.

Where fashion and travel converge

Rahul’s couture is a proof to his travels. His collections often carry whispers of places he has been — whether it is the Baroque elegance of architecture or the earthy textures of a European countryside.

“I think fashion and travel are deeply intertwined. Both are about discovery, reinvention, and storytelling,” he says. As a designer, his work straddles both worlds — the high-energy glamour of couture and the grounding simplicity of nature. And for him, that contrast is essential.

Rahul Mishra’s favourite spots in Paris:

Café Verlet – For unique varieties of tea

L’Avenue – The go-to for business lunches

Laperouse – A classic destination for dinner and hosting

Giverny – A must-visit for art lovers, where Claude Monet spent the last 30 years of his life