Northern lights chases to Bollywood dreams, ambassadors share where to travel next

A new year brings the urge to travel differently, to look beyond the usual lists and obvious choices. This time, we turned to ambassadors who represent these destinations to share where they would go and why, offering a more personal lens on travel for the year ahead. Aurora Borealis lights up Snæfellsnes Peninsula

Wild coasts and city buzz in Australia “With direct flights now connecting Delhi and Bengaluru to Australia, discovering Australia’s magic has never been easier for Indian travellers. From the iconic Sydney Opera House to the breathtaking Great Barrier Reef, the country offers a wealth of once-in-a-lifetime experiences. With sun-soaked beaches, vibrant cities, unique wildlife, and world-class food and wine, it’s a destination perfect for all kinds of travellers,” says Philip Green OAM, High Commissioner of Australia.

Chasing the Northern Lights in Iceland “Iceland offers a dramatic mix of rugged wilderness and untouched landscapes- from the Northern Lights and Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach from the Game of Thrones, to the icebergs-filled lagoons at Jökulsárlón, 60-metre waterfalls at Seljalandsfoss, and guided tours to active volcanoes like Fagradalsfjall. Iceland’s emphasis on sustainability also makes it an ideal destination for conscious travellers. Iceland stays with you long after you return home,” says Benedikt Höskuldsson, Ambassador of Iceland.

A Bollywood dream in Switzerland “A desire strengthened by Yash Chopra and his iconic Bollywood scenes, Switzerland has always been a dream destination for Indian travellers. Switzerland offers unforgettable experiences - from world-class public transport and silent luxury to thrilling adventures like paragliding and pure fun in the snow. With breathtaking nature and exceptional hospitality, we look forward to welcoming even more Indian guests to discover the magic of Switzerland,” says Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland.

Island days in Thailand “With short flights and our visa-free welcome, Thailand is now nearer than ever. From the turquoise shores of Phuket and Krabi to the highlands of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, here, you can drift between wellness retreats, vibrant markets, sacred temples, lush jungles, irresistible cuisine, and endless adventures. United by centuries of shared history, faith, and cultural warmth, Thailand opens its arms to our Indian friends,” says Chavanart Thangsumphant, Ambassador of Thailand.