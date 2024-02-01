Sustainable travel destinations to visit in 2024, island edition

ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS Conquer the imposing Le Morne Brabant, traverse the rainforest of the Black River Gorges, or indulge in the adrenaline rush of ziplining across Chamarel’s kaleidoscopic landscape.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, geographically closer to Myanmar and Indonesia than mainland India, captivate with their enchanting allure. Though remote and challenging to reach, the Andaman Islands captivate with their dreamy allure. Inhabited by diverse communities, including South and Southeast Asian settlers, the archipelago consists of 572 islands, with a few open to visitors. Travelers will find some of India’s finest beaches, offering diving and surfing opportunities that rank among the best in Asia.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Conservation activities:

Go for curated scuba diving experiences with Lacadives, a scuba diving operator with bases in Chidiya Tapu and Havelock Island, who, in partnership with ReefWatch Marine Conservation, provide knowledge and workshops about coral reefs.

LARÉUNION

Réunion, situated in the Mascarene Islands of the Indian Ocean, is a hidden treasure boasting the remarkable Piton de Fournaise volcano, renowned for its constant activity and snow-capped peak. Rock climbing and mountain biking are favored pursuits, with the 16-mile trail from the coast to Maido’s Peak, reaching an impressive altitude of 2,200 meters.

Conservation activities:

Visit Kelonia, the educational and scientific marine turtle observatory located in Saint-Leu.

Spend a day at the Réserve Naturelle Marine de La Réunion, which houses 80% of the island’s coral reefs nestled along the Cap La Houssaye to Etang-Salé.

Buy your souvenirs from the Kélonia, a marine observatory, and support conservation and rehabilitation of turtles.

MAURITIUS

Majestic mountains command attention here, like the head-shaped Pieter Both or the thumb-like Le Pouce. Conquer the imposing Le Morne Brabant, traverse the rainforest of the Black River Gorges, or indulge in the adrenaline rush of ziplining across Chamarel’s kaleidoscopic landscape.

Conservation activities:

Volunteer with Reef Conservation (RC), an NGO dedicated to marine restoration in Mauritius.

Participate in beach clean-up at the local Voluntary Marine Conservation Areas (VMCAs).

Check if your hotel has a WiseOceans partnership, which offers marine conservation programs with activities like kayaking, snorkeling, and boat excursions.

ZANZIBAR

Zanzibar, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, lies some 15 miles off the Tanzanian coast in East Africa. The largest island, Unguja (commonly known as Zanzibar), attracts most visitors. With a history dating back 20,000 years, the island has witnessed various waves of settlement and colonization, from ancient Persian traders to Portuguese and British influences.

Conservation activities:

Take ethical dolphin tours where your contribution goes to support the marine conservation projects organized by the eco-tour agency Colors of Zanzibar.

Plan an eco-friendly staycation on Pemba Island, a part of the Zanzibar Archipelago.