Vinod Kambli struggles to walk in viral video amid health issues, fans express concern

A recent video of former India cricketer Vinod Kambli struggling to walk has sparked considerable concern among internet users. In the video, Kambli appears unsteady and is seen asking for assistance from passersby to get off his two-wheeler and step off the road. A screen grab from a viral video of former cricketer Vinod Kambli

While some on social media have speculated that he might be intoxicated, others noted that Kambli has long struggled with health issues, which could be the reason why he is facing difficulty in moving. However, HTCity was unable to independently confirm the video's authenticity or verify whether it is Kambli in the clip. Additionally, the website could not determine if the video is recent.

Back in 2013, the 52-year-old was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai following a heart attack. Subsequently, he underwent angioplasty for blockages in two of his arteries.

Meanwhile, the now-viral video of Kambli that has been circulating online, has ignited widespread discussions and concern from fans and supporters, all hoping and praying for Kambli's swift recovery. Check out the tweets below:

Kambli, a left-handed middle order batsman, made his One Day International (ODI) and Test debuts in 1991 and 1992, respectively. He announced his retirement in 2011. Known for dynamic batting style in the 1990s, he is especially remembered for his role in India's historic Test series victory against England in 1993, where he scored two centuries in a single match at Old Trafford.