How young is too young for preventive skincare?

The age of influencers and content creation has everyone, including children and adolescents, fixated on skincare. Viral posts online show tweens stocking up on new products and sharing their multi-step skincare regime. Harsh ingredients like parabens, silicones, and even hyaluronic acid can be too much for young skin. These may be advertised as acne-fighters, but they can make the skin more fragile. Retinoids and other powerful anti-ageing ingredients are a definite no-no for teenagers, says Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj

Named after the influx of young beauty enthusiasts at the stores of French retailer Sephora across the world, the trend #SephoraKids has been embraced by many children, including reality show star Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old North West, who shared her routine with her 19 million followers on TikTok.

Even in India, the likes of Aashi Vohra, a 16-year-old from Noida, have been following a multi-step skincare routine. "I started experimenting with skincare when I saw skin transformations of influencers on Insta Reels. It (skincare) routine) has also helped me manage my acne," she shares.



THE RISKS

Experts warn that excessive use of skincare products can be detrimental for children. "Over-exfoliating or using harsh products can damage the skin's natural barrier, leading to conditions such as rosacea, dermatitis and pigmentation," dermatologist Dr Deepali Bhardwaj tells us. Another major concern is product dependence."Teens can become reliant on products and can believe that theirskin can't function without them," she adds.

Dr Pooja Chopra, consultant dermatologist at Aakash Healthcare, echoes these concerns. "Using a multi-step routine early in life can aggravate acne. Products often contain ingredients like niacinamide and retinoids which can cause dryness or allergic reactions. At such a young age, when hormones are active and sebaceous glands are working overtime, it's not a good idea to use products without knowing your skin type," she warns.

LESS IS MORE

The solution? Sticking to just the basics. Experts suggest following a simple routine and incorporating healthy habits such as eating nutritious food, hydrating and getting adequate amount of sleep. Dr Bhardwaj also advises a three-step routine that consists of cleansing, hydration and sun protection for youthful and vibrant skin.

THE PSYCHOLOGY BEHIND

Clinical psychologist Dr Aarushi Dewan states that the trend stems from social pressure. "Unrealistic beauty standards pressure girls to use lightening and acne-clearing products, thus harming their self-esteem. Even families can casually shame girls for their skin colour or conditions like acne," says Dewan. Recently, Uttar Pradesh (UP) state board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam faced brutal trolling online for her physical appearance. Dr Dewan agrees that social media has warped the meaning of beauty. "Social media bombards teens with fads like 'Korean skin, causing them to frantically use every product available without considering the consequences," she adds.