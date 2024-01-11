Nurturing your bones in the winter season

Here we explore some practical and enjoyable ways to keep bones strong and resilient during winter as shared by Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, senior consultant and head, department of orthopaedics and joint replacement, Aakash Healthcare: Vitamin D, Omega-3 and a balanced diet is the key to ensure bone health

Embrace the sunshine: Reduced exposure to sunlight leads to a decline in vitamin D levels in the winter season. Sunlight aids in calcium absorption, crucial for bone health. One must make efforts to spend time outdoors during daylight hours. Taking a short walk in the winter sun helps boosting vitamin D levels.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭: To maintain bone health, including the right nutrients is the key. Foods rich in calcium, such as dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified foods are must have. Magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin K ensures bone strength. A well-rounded diet is recommended by the experts.

Hydration: Never forget the importance of staying hydrated. Though its comforting to indulge in warm, comforting beverages during winter, but staying hydrated is crucial. Water helps transport nutrients to your cells and supports joint lubrication and thus a fundamental component for bone health. Even if you don't thirsty, ensure you consume an adequate amount of water.

𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐞: One mustn't neglect exercise altogether. If you can't step out because of winter chills, prefer indoor workouts such as yoga, pilates, or strength training. They not only contribute to bone health but also helps maintaining overall fitness and flexibility.

𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐔𝐩 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐞: Be it an indoor workout or outdoor, warming up is crucial. Cold muscles are more prone to injuries, so a proper warm-up is important to prevent strains and sprains. One must spend a few extra minutes preparing our body for physical activity, to make sure that our muscles are ready for a proper workout session.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐦𝐞𝐠𝐚-𝟑 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐬: Known for their anti-inflammatory properties, Omega-3 fatty acids contribute to bone health. Sources such as fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), chia seeds, and walnuts are loaded with Omega-3. These not only support bone density but also improves overall cardiovascular health.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐖𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭: Excess body weight will strain your bones and joints, leading to various health issues. With the help of a balanced diet and regular exercise, one must keep the weight within a healthy range. This supports bone health and reduces the risk of developing conditions like osteoporosis.