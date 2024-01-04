close_game
Why you should be a #MorningYogaPerson in 2024?

By Ismat Tahseen
Jan 04, 2024 10:21 PM IST

It's said that beginning the day early with meditation and yoga makes for a restorative start in addition to several other benefits.

The new year has begun and with it, come a slew of healthy habit resolutions that you are sure to have made. Along with al of those, tweak your routine to add another mantra to the list—morning yoga. That's right. It's said that beginning the day early with meditation and yoga makes for a restorative start in addition to several other benefits. Here are a few of them:

Builds focus: Practising yoga brings about mindfulness, bringing about stillness and adding clarity to your thoughts and increasing your focus for the tasks that you will take up.

Boosts metabolism: The different asanas are said to stimulate your endocrine system, which in turn helps the digestive tract to function smoothly and thus regulates metabolism.

Acts as stress buster: Poses such as forward bends, cat-cow and legs-up-against-the-wall and restorative bridge pose help release stress and tension and bring about relaxation, which can increase your efficiency in the day.

Increases flexibility and balance: Doing a 30-minute sun salutation, child pose and cobra pose is ideal for those with sedentary jobs as it helps counteract the stiffness and joint pain associated with sitting for long hours.

Better lung health: Yoga exercises and Practicing deep inhalations and exhalations strengthens lung capacity. Make it a point to do pranayams such Kapalabhati (rapid breathing), Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing) and Bhastrika (inhaling and exhaling with a hissing sound), which are excellent for the lungs. .

Improved sleep quality: You may be performing yoga in the morning, but the benefits of this are felt through the day and it can even help you sleep better at night.

