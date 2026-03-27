1 Indian killed, 1 injured in UAE missile attack

New Delhi: An Indian national was among two persons killed by debris from the interception of a missile at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, taking the total number of Indian deaths in the West Asia conflict to seven. Representational image. Abu Dhabi Skyline. (REUTERS)

Another Indian national was among three persons injured when shrapnel from the interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems fell on Sweihan Street in Abu Dhabi, according to UAE authorities.

The Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed the death of the Indian national in a statement on social media. “Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to falling debris in Abu Dhabi today,” the statement said.

Besides the Indian national, a Pakistani was killed in the incident. An Emirati, a Jordanian and an Indian were wounded and their injuries ranged from moderate to serious, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

This was the first Indian fatality in the UAE since Israel and the US’s military strikes on Iran on February 28 triggered the conflict in West Asia.

The Indian embassy said it was closely coordinating with the UAE authorities to render all possible support and assistance.

An Indian national was killed in missile and drone attacks on the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on March 18. Two more Indians were killed in an attack on an industrial area in Oman on March 13, and three seafarers died in attacks on merchant vessels in the early days of the conflict. One Indian citizen has also been reported missing.

Dozens of Indians, including workers and seafarers, have been injured in attacks in several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Iraq.

The Indian government has focused on the safety and security of 10 million Indian nationals living in West Asian countries during its outreach to the leadership of these states in recent days. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are home to about eight million Indians.