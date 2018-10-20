1 killed, 5 injured in clashes over Durga Puja procession in Palamu

One person was killed and five were injured after a dispute over the route to carry out Durga immersion procession led to clashes in Chando village of Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Friday evening.

Among those injured are three police personnel, including an assistant sub inspector, while other two are locals, said police. The deceased is identified as 40-year-old Satyanarayan Singh.

Arguments broke out after members of two groups objected to the advancement of the procession for Durga immersion. Even as the security personnel tried to convince the crowd, the mob started pelting stones and indulged in arson.

Police said the irate mob torched five three-wheelers, a tractor, a four-wheeler and two motorcycles, in addition to burning down four houses and three shops. Police had to resort to firing to bring the situation under control.

Palamu deputy commissioner Shantanu Agrahari and superintendent of police Indrajeet Mahatha, in a joint briefing, said, “The situation is under control at Chando. Six persons have been arrested. Additional forces have been deployed in the area.”

Prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code has been imposed in area.

Meanwhile, police said two people were arrested after a procession in Palamu’s Bakoria area also saw clashes between members of two communities.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 23:07 IST