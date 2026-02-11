10 schools in Chandigarh and Mohali receive bomb threats, send students back

Ten schools across Chandigarh and neighbouring Mohali received bomb threat calls on Tuesday, triggering security checks and the suspension of classes as a precautionary measure. Students were sent back home and police teams were deployed to secure the campuses. Police deployed outside one of the Chandigarh school that received a bomb threat (HT Photo)

One of the affected schools informed parents through an urgent message that classes were being suspended for the day due to a reported security concern. The school said buses that had already started their routes were being turned back and asked parents to collect their children from designated stops.

“The safety of our students, staff, and families is our highest priority, and this decision was made out of an abundance of caution,” the message said, adding that updates on reopening would be shared after authorities completed their assessment.

Local police and emergency response teams were alerted, and standard security protocols, including campus searches, were initiated.

No suspicious objects had been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

Delhi schools also targetted with bomb threat mails The threats in Chandigarh and Mohali come a day after multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email, prompting evacuations and large-scale security sweeps. According to school authorities in the capital, police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and fire and ambulance services were deployed across affected campuses.

Delhi school principals said similar threats over the past year have largely turned out to be hoaxes, but strict protocols are followed each time.

In October last year, more than 200 Delhi schools received bomb threat emails in a single day, and over 500 such threats were reported through 2024.