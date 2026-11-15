10+ stops, 604-km route: Railways approves train connecting Ayodhya to Nepal's Janakpur Dham

The Indian Railways has approved a new weekly train service between Janakpur Dham in Nepal and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the government said on Saturday.

Covering around 604 kilometres, the weekly train service will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt. (Representative Image/ANI)

The ministry of railways described the move as a "significant step towards strengthening India-Nepal connectivity". However, it has not yet been announced when the commercial operations will begin.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"The service will establish an important rail link between two destinations deeply associated with the Ramayana tradition – Janakpur Dham, revered as the birthplace of Mata Sita, and Ayodhya, the birthplace of Prabhu Shri Ram," the statement read.

It added, "The initiative will provide passengers from both countries with improved access to these prominent religious and cultural centres while reinforcing their shared civilisational heritage."

Also Read | Nepal Embassy appreciates UP Police for rescuing 453 citizens from fraud syndicate

Distance covered, stoppages, and more - Check key details

The service will operate once a week, departing from Janakpur Dham on Saturday and from Ayodhya Cantt on Monday.

Connecting Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Covering around 604 kilometres, the weekly train service will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt, the ministry stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Covering around 604 kilometres, the weekly train service will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt, the ministry stated. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

It will pass through several towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Commercial stoppages:

Besides its terminal stations, the train will have commercial stoppages at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham. The statement did not specify other commercial stoppages on Nepal’s side.

Also Read | 600-km journey from Nepal: Tracked across borders, rare vulture finds a nest in Kangra

Expected to make cross-border travel more convenient

The ministry said that the new service is expected to make cross-border travel more convenient for tourists, pilgrims, and other passengers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"It will facilitate religious journeys between Janakpur and Ayodhya, encourage tourism circuits associated with the Ramayana and provide greater mobility to people travelling for education, business and family-related purposes," it said.

Also Read | Foreign Secretary holds talks in Nepal ahead of Balen’s visit

India-Nepal ties

On India-Nepal ties, the official statement said that the two countries share centuries-old cultural, historical and social bonds, with religious traditions and cross-border community relationships forming an integral part of the partnership.

"The new train service will add another dimension to bilateral cooperation by using railway connectivity to bring communities closer," it added.