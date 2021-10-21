Home / India News / 100 monuments to be lit in tricolour to celebrate India's 1 billion vaccine feat
india news

100 monuments to be lit in tricolour to celebrate India's 1 billion vaccine feat

  • India's Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.
100 monuments to be lit in tricolour to celebrate India's 1 billion vaccine feat. (Representational image)(Reuters)
100 monuments to be lit in tricolour to celebrate India's 1 billion vaccine feat. (Representational image)(Reuters)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

To celebrate India crossing the one billion (100 crore) Covid vaccination mark, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag, officials said on Thursday. This will be a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and the citizens of the country who bravely fought the pandemic, the officials added. India today achieved the milestone of administering a billion vaccine doses as part of the national inoculation drive which started in January.

Among the 100 monuments that will be illuminated in tricolour are seventeen UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun Tomb, Tughlaqabad Fort, Purana Qila, Fatehpur Sikri Agra, Ramappa Temple, Hampi, Dholavira (Gujarat), ancient Leh Palace; Currency Building and Metcalf Hall in Kolkata; Khajuraho temples (MP), and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only. Later, it was expanded to cover persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all adults above 18 years of age became eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

Commemorating the “historic” day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nation now has strong armour of 100 crore Covid vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years. "Today, this day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history. The nation now has strong armour of 100 crore Covid vaccine doses to combat this biggest pandemic in 100 years," PM Modi said at an event on Thursday. In a tweet, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat, saying it was the result of the able leadership of PM Modi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid vaccine unesco heritage red fort + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out