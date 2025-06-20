1,000 Indians to be evacuated in 3 flights as Iran eases airspace restrictions

Iran will ease its airspace restrictions for India to allow its nationals to evacuate as the conflict between the Middle Eastern country and Israel entered its eighth day on Friday. Indian students returning from Iran via Armenia, under an evacuation operation facilitated by the government of India, react as they exit from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, June 19, 2025.(PTI)

At least 1,000 Indian nationals, including students, are expected to fly back in three special Iranian aircraft, which will take off from Iran's Mashhad city.

Of the three special flights, the first one is expected to arrive in India on Friday night, while the other two are expected to land on Saturday afternoon.

Iranian officials have said more flights will be organised if needed, adding that all Indians in Iran are safe.

Earlier this week, at least 110 students, most of them from Jammu and Kashmir, were evacuated from Iran on Wednesday under Operation Sindhu.

The students were taken to Armenia before being flown to Doha. The students arrived in Delhi from the Qatari capital early on Thursday.

On Thursday, India also announced that it will begin evacuating Indian nationals who want to leave Israel, with arrangements being made for them to leave via land borders because of airspace restrictions.

“In view of the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the Government of India has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

“Their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India,” the statement added. This is being done in view of airspace restrictions over Israel since the clashes with Iran erupted over the past weekend.