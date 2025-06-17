‘Missiles fall almost every day, we run for life when the siren goes off’

LUCKOW Family members of hundreds of youths from UP working in Israel are a worried lot these days as the war between Israel and Iran has intensified, leaving them praying for the safety of their near and dear ones. Daily video calls are the only way to check if their kin are safe in Israel. As per a rough estimate, over 4,000 workers have gone to that country from UP over the past one year to work on various projects. Screenshot of Bahraich’s Ram Achal who is working in Hadera city of Israel. (Sourced)

Birbal from Sahebpurwa hamlet in Bahraich says he is confident that his brother Shivam Sahni, who went to Israel, is in safe hands. Speaking over the phone, he said: “I spoke to Shivam this morning and everything was fine at his end. All the workers are safe, they are told to go into bunkers whenever the alarm goes off for any air strike. I am sure the government will bring them back in case there is any kind of danger.”

“Many youths from our village have gone to Israel for work...the latest one went around a month back. I think the hype about the war is more in the media than in reality. We keep talking to Shivam over video call every day to check on his well being,” added Birbal.

Manoj Kumar Nishad of the same hamlet is concerned about the safety of his two nephews who are also in Israel. “We all are concerned about their safety. I spoke to them today at 10:30am. Though my nephews are in Hadera, their friends are working in Tel Aviv where the situation is a bit tense. Those in Tel Aviv are living in bunkers for the last four days. Work is stalled in this city for now. My nephew Ram Achal in Hadera told me a few days back that the war intensified with three missiles hitting Tel Aviv.”

“I have just made an international recharge for my phone. In case there is no internet, we can talk normally on the phone. I just hope everyone remains safe there,” added Nishad.

More than 30 youths from Sahebpurwa have gone to Israel recently in pursuit of a better future, inspiring many more to follow suit. Ram Achal was one of the first to go there. He and his brother Abhinav Nishad are shuttering labourers in Israel.

Speaking to HT from Hadera on video call, Ram Achal Nishad said: “I am confident that nothing will happen to us in Israel. I am in my room at the moment and there is absolutely nothing to worry here. We are going to work as per our shift, though my friends in Tel Aviv informed that work is affected there.”

“We get a few minutes to reach safety bunkers after sirens go off here, be it at our construction site or at our flat. I must say that Israel is a safe country...we get regular updates on our phones from the government as well as from our company. So far, around 30 youths from my village have come to Israel for work. Our families are also confident that nothing will happen to us,” he added.

On being asked about any plans of returning to his motherland, Ram Achal said he has completed one year and is confident that he will return only on completion of his five-year contract.

Meanwhile, similar sentiments were echoed by the family members of one Sonu Singh who had gone to work in Israel from Barabanki district of the state. However, the families are often glued to their television to get the latest happenings in Israel, still they are confident that their near and dear ones will be safe in Israel.

Nearly 400-500 youths from Barabanki have also gone to work in Israel in the last one year. These include 15 youths from Nawabganj tehsil of the district. In a video call on Tuesday morning, one of them, Monu Singh, assured his family members about their safety in Israel.

His younger brother Dheerendra Singh said: “I am a bit concerned about the current situation there...missiles are being fired...it’s a tough situation. We are in constant touch with my brother through video and voice call. We talk daily so that we can be rest assured of his safety.”

Monu’s mother, Gita Devi, said: “My son has been in Israel for almost a year now. I spoke to him about the situation and he told me that he goes into a bunker whenever the siren goes off. We don’t know when the situation will improve...at the moment we are concerned. I want that the war should end and everyone should be safe.”

Another youth, Sonu Singh, working in Ramla city of Israel, narrated the current scenario to his kin over a video call, saying: “Whenever the siren goes off, one has to leave everything and run for life...missiles fall almost every day in the area where we are. But the Israeli defense system is doing wonders...the missiles explode in the air itself. As soon as the alert comes, we run towards the bunker, and during this time, Israel’s security associates are with us.”

His family said they have full faith in the Modi government regarding the safety of their son. They say the Indian Embassy is in touch with these people.