A joint team of the Chhattisgarh forest department, police and district administration cleared 102.45 hectares of encroached reserve forest land in Karka, the source region of the Mahanadi River in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, officials said on Friday.

The forest department said the drive aimed to restore the damaged forest landscape and protect the ecological integrity of the Mahanadi's source region. (Representative)

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More than 400 personnel, including forest staff, police personnel and executive magistrates, were deployed for the operation on Thursday.

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According to the forest department, nearly one lakh trees were felled or damaged in the Karka forest area over the past decade, while encroachment expanded from around 22 hectares in 2016 to 102.45 hectares in 2026.

"The damage involved tree felling, girdling — a process in which bark is removed to kill a tree gradually — and expansion of agricultural activities into forest land. The extent of encroachment was documented through ISRO satellite imagery and GPS-enabled drone surveys, " the Tiger Reserve's director, Varun Jain, said.

The department also said an attempt to set fire to the forest during the operation was thwarted and a woman forest personnel was assaulted. Three accused have been arrested in connection with the incidents, while Preliminary Offence Reports (PORs) would be registered against those allegedly instigating or misleading encroachers, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Over the past four years, 1,090 hectares of forest land in the tiger reserve have been freed from encroachment with the active participation of women forest personnel, the department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the past four years, 1,090 hectares of forest land in the tiger reserve have been freed from encroachment with the active participation of women forest personnel, the department said. {{/usCountry}}

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Surveillance drones were also deployed during Thursday's operation to monitor the affected area and record any attempts to damage forest resources or obstruct the government action, officials said.

As part of the restoration effort, 2,500 contour trenches were dug on Thursday, against a target of 25,000, to facilitate rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, soil moisture retention and natural regeneration of vegetation, the department said.

The forest department said the drive aimed to restore the damaged forest landscape and protect the ecological integrity of the Mahanadi's source region.