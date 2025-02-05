104 Indians deported from US land in Amritsar. Here's what happens now

As many as 104 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the United States landed in a US military C-17 transport aircraft at Punjab's Amritsar airport on Wednesday. Of these, 30 are from Punjab, 33 each from Haryana and Gujarat, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh, sources said. The US military aircraft landed at Amritsar's Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport at around 1:55 pm. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

This was the first such deportation to India under US President Donald Trump's massive crackdown on illegal immigrants.

The US military aircraft, which took off from Texas's San Antonio and landed at Amritsar's Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport around 1:55 pm.

ALSO READ | US C-17 military aircraft carrying illegal Indian migrants lands in Amritsar

What will happen to these immigrants?

The administration conducted initial questioning of those deported and made arrangements to send them back to their respective homes.

It was said that no family members of the deportees reached the airport to receive them.

Sources said that after thorough verification of their documents and credentials, along with a medical examination, the deportees will be taken to their respective states and hometowns.

They further said that the concerned state governments arranged for special buses to bring the deportees home, and have also deployed local police personnel in the bus for their security.

Those Indian migrants who hail from Maharashtra and Gujarat will be sent to their homes by air, sources said.

Notably, several people from Punjab, who entered the American soil through "donkey routes" or other illegal ways by sending lakhs or rupees, are now facing deportation.

Trump crackdown on immigration

The Trump administration in Washington got down to business as the President took charge of the White House on January 20. So far, US has used military aircraft to deport illegal migrants to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras.

India was one of the farthest destinations for America to send its aircraft for deporting the illegal immigrants.

Earlier, External affairs minister S Jaishankar had said that it would facilitate the return of Indian nations "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the US or "anywhere in the world".

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had also reiterated India's stance on illegal immigration, saying that the nation is against it "especially because it is linked to several forms of organized crime".