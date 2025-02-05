US C-17 military aircraft carrying illegal Indian migrants lands in Amritsar amid Donald Trump's immigration crackdown

A US military C-17 transport aircraft carrying several Indians deported for illegal immigration landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such deportation to India under President Donald Trump’s second-term crackdown. A C-17 aircraft took off from San Antonio, Texas.(Reuters/Representative)

The US Air Force aircraft took off from San Antonio, Texas, and landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Punjab's Amritsar.

The plane carried 205 illegal migrants from Punjab and other neighbouring states, The Tribune reported.

Upon arrival, the deportees will undergo verification of documents. However, no directions have been issued to detain these migrants. All necessary checks will be conducted before they are allowed to leave the airport.

The Trump administration has so far used military aircraft to deport illegal migrants to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras.

India has emerged as the farthest of the destinations to send military aircraft to deport people by the Trump administration.

The US action comes amid India and the US finalising various elements of a likely visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington from February 12 to 13.

The US embassy spokesperson declined to provide details of the deportation flight and said that the United States is ‘vigorously’ enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants.

"These actions send a clear message: Illegal migration is not worth the risk," the official told PTI.

Indian stand on illegal immigration to the US

Days after Donald Trump came to power for a second term, India indicated its willingness to work with Washington to address issues relating to illegal immigration.

“India is opposed to illegal immigration because of its links to several forms of organised crime,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last month, adding New Delhi will take back all Indians who have either overstayed in the US or are there without documentation.

"We will take them back provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality, that they are indeed Indians," he had said.

At the same time, Jaiswal said it would be "premature" to talk about the number of illegal Indian immigrants staying in the US.

Following his phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27, Trump said India "will do what is right" on the deportation of illegal migrants from the US.

According to estimates, around 18,000 illegal immigrants from India have been identified by American authorities for deportation.