11 countries to take part in BRICS DRR meet in Odisha's Puri from June 3-5

Representatives of 11 countries will participate in the second technical meeting of the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Group of BRICS to be hosted by Odisha from June 3-5 in Puri, a state minister said. Representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia will attend the event in Puri. (Gemini)

Odisha was chosen as the host state due to its "globally recognised milestones in disaster preparedness, effective cyclone management, and early warning systems", Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Monday.

Pujari said representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia will attend the event in Puri.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will be present at the inaugural event on June 4, he said.

India had chaired the first technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group, held virtually on April 29-30, bringing together member countries to advance a shared agenda on disaster resilience.

"The first in-person technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group under India's BRICS Presidency is scheduled from June 3 to June 5, 2026, in Puri," Pujari said.

He said delegates, policymakers, and disaster management experts from BRICS member and partner nations will participate.

The deliberations will focus on sustainable DRR financing, resilient infrastructure, anticipatory response, and integrating traditional knowledge into disaster resilience strategies, the minister added.

The BRICS, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

It has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.