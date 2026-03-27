12 held for Bengal violence over music being played in Ram Navami procession

Violence broke out in Murshidabad district of poll-bound West Bengal on Friday during the Ram Navami processions, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson reported from multiple locations. FILE: West Bengal police conduct route march ahead of election in Nadia. (PTI)

The incident unfolded after an argument over music being played when a large procession headed towards Mackenzie Park in Raghunathganj. The argument escalated into a clash between the participants and locals, PTI reported, citing officials.

Police said at least 12 people have been arrested and prohibitory orders have been imposed in Raghunathganj town in Murshidabad district. Several people are said to have been injured in the incident.

The incident flared again near the Phultala Crossing when the procession reached the area, following incidents of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism.

Following the violence, tensions gripped parts of Murshidabad, while the security was tightened in Jangipur and Raghunathganj areas.

The district magistrate has issued prohibitory orders to prevent any escalation and maintain law and order in the sensitive area.