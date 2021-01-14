IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 12-year-old gang-raped, set on fire in Muzaffarpur; four booked: Cops
According to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the girl’s father, who works as a daily wager in Punjab and returned home on hearing of the incident, the four forced their way into the house where she lived and raped her. (Representative Image)(AP FILE)
According to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the girl’s father, who works as a daily wager in Punjab and returned home on hearing of the incident, the four forced their way into the house where she lived and raped her. (Representative Image)(AP FILE)
india news

12-year-old gang-raped, set on fire in Muzaffarpur; four booked: Cops

The four suspects have been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sahebganj senior superintendent of police Jayant Kant said. A police team is trying to catch the men.
READ FULL STORY
By Ajay Kr Pandey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:43 AM IST

A 12-year-old girl was raped by four men and set on fire in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on January 3, the police said on Wednesday. A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the four suspects.

The four suspects have been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sahebganj senior superintendent of police Jayant Kant said. A police team is trying to catch the men.

According to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the girl’s father, who works as a daily wager in Punjab and returned home on hearing of the incident, the four forced their way into the house where she lived and raped her. The men then set her on fire in the house and disposed of her body later, hes alleged.

“I returned to Bihar after my elder daughter, who witnessed the incident, called me. She told me that four men from the village entered my house and gang-raped my youngest daughter. Later, they killed her, setting her ablaze in a room in our house, to destroy all the evidence. They also disposed of her body after the incident,” the girl’s father alleged in his complaint to the police.

The father alleged that the four suspects had first raped the minor on December 23, filmed the crime and blackmailed her into having sex with them.

“They killed her on January 3 after raping her once again when she refused to listen to them,” the father alleged in the complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will meet union ministers on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will meet union ministers on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Will try to bring a pro-farmer good budget for Karnataka', says BS Yediyurappa

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:50 PM IST
MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeeshwara and Angara S took the oath yesterday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the new strain of coronavirus was detected in Britain, the Central government had imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the UK with effect from December 22, 2020.(AFP)
After the new strain of coronavirus was detected in Britain, the Central government had imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the UK with effect from December 22, 2020.(AFP)
india news

109 people infected in India with mutant UK strain of Covid-19: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Till January 11, the number of people affected by this strain of the coronavirus was 96.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers are continuing their protests against the three farm laws, the implementation of which has been stayed as of now by the Supreme Court.(HT_PRINT)
Farmers are continuing their protests against the three farm laws, the implementation of which has been stayed as of now by the Supreme Court.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Farmers' protest: Centre willing for 9th round of talks but farmers doubtful

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:48 PM IST
A section of farmers believe that as the apex court has set up a committee which will hear the grievances of the farmers, there is no use of continuing parallel talks with the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protesting over the new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(PTI)
Farmers protesting over the new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

50 days of farmers' protests: A look at some key dates

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26, seeking a repeal of the three laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP BJP chief VD Sharma. (File photo)
MP BJP chief VD Sharma. (File photo)
india news

BJP’s Madhya Pradesh chief names his team

By Ranjan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:01 PM IST
VD Sharma’s team has 12 vice-presidents and 12 secretaries. The MP from Khajuraho had earlier nominated five general sectaries in September
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy fog is seen in Delhi (HT Photo/ RajkRaj)
Heavy fog is seen in Delhi (HT Photo/ RajkRaj)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave continues in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file photp)
Representational Image. (HT file photp)
india news

Polio immunisation programme rescheduled to January 31 amid Covid-19 inoculation drive

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:05 PM IST
President Ramnath Kovind will launch the polio immunisation programme by administering polio drops to children at the Rashtrapati Bhawan
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj told reporters that he had come to see his ailing mother in Giridih after giving prior information.(PTI)
BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj told reporters that he had come to see his ailing mother in Giridih after giving prior information.(PTI)
india news

Owaisi would help BJP in UP and West Bengal polls, says Skashi Maharaj

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Sakshi Maharaj’s statement assumes significance in the view of AIMIM’s impressive showing in Bihar polls, which is believed to have dented the prospects of the candidates from the Mahagathbandhan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
india news

Delhi Covid-19 vaccination: Over 8,000 health workers to be given first shot at 81 centres

By Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The vaccination drive will start with 81 vaccination centres where 8,100 healthcare workers will be given the first batch of shots; it will be conducted four days a week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters at Kurla railway station. (HT archive)
Commuters at Kurla railway station. (HT archive)
india news

Hundreds booked for travelling on Mumbai local trains with fake IDs

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:25 PM IST
The Central Railways has filed cases against hundreds of passengers for using fake essential workers’ identity cards to travel on local trains in
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT photo)
india news

Vaccination on four days per week in Delhi; 81 sites finalised to begin with

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:58 PM IST
On January 16, the drive will be carried out at 81 centres, which will gradually be increased to 175 and then to 1,000 across the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hema Malini claimed the Opposition was misleading the farmers(ANI)
Hema Malini claimed the Opposition was misleading the farmers(ANI)
india news

Farmers don’t understand farm laws, are being misled: Hema Malini

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • Hema Malini said that during the talks with the Centre, farmer representatives do not point out any problems in the farm laws but simply call for their withdrawal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pilgrim seeks blessings from a priest after a holy dip in Ganga during Ganga Sagar Mela, in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 13. (PTI)
A pilgrim seeks blessings from a priest after a holy dip in Ganga during Ganga Sagar Mela, in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 13. (PTI)
india news

Ganga Sagar Mela begins on Makar Sankranti in West Bengal

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Officials said around 780,000 pilgrims had reached the island a day before Makar Sankranti on Wednesday; last year, 1.5 million pilgrims had reached by this time for the Mela
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
india news

No bird flu case reported in Manipur, says minister

By Sobhapati Samom
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:07 PM IST
The contagious African Swine Fever has also been reported from Thoubal and Imphal East districts but the situation was under control, said veterinary minister Oinam Lukhoi Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leaders from across the country visit Wardha Gandhi Ashram for the training sessions on Mahatma Gandhi(Screengrab)
Congress leaders from across the country visit Wardha Gandhi Ashram for the training sessions on Mahatma Gandhi(Screengrab)
india news

Chhattisgarh Congress leaders, CM Baghel attend training session on Gandhi

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • The Congress party’s training programme is aimed to make leaders fully aware of Mahatma Gandhi’s teaching and ideas, the backbone of the Congress party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP