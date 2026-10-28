13 captured, hunt for four others underway after Tamil Nadu jailbreak

Thirteen of 17 convicts who escaped a prison in Tamil Nadu's Theni district on Monday have been captured and a massive manhunt is on the nab the other four prisoners.

Police use drone surveillance to track down 13 of the 17 inmates who escaped from the Thekkampatti Sub-Jail through dense forested terrain, in Theni on Tuesday. (@SouthZoneTNpol X)

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According to police, 17 special teams comprising personnel from the Theni armed reserve, special police force and local police in Theni were part of the search that led to the capture of 13 inmates.

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The four convicts who are still missing were identified as K Meenakshi Sundaram, R Rejin, K Thirupathy, P Ponmuthuselvam.

How prisoners used a ruse for jailbreak

Deep Dive How did 17 convicts escape from the Theni district jail? The prisoners allegedly pretended that one inmate was having an epileptic seizure. When warders went to check, the group overpowered them, took the main-gate keys and escaped. How were the escaped Theni prisoners tracked down? Police formed 17 special teams and carried out combing operations, vehicle checks and searches near the jail. Drones helped locate prisoners hiding in forests behind the prison. How many Theni jailbreak prisoners were still missing? Thirteen of the 17 escapees had been recaptured, leaving four still missing at the time of the report. Police identified them as K Meenakshi Sundaram, R Rejin, K Thirupathy and P Ponmuthuselvam.

Intensive efforts are being undertaken to trace and apprehend the four escaped prisoners at the earliest, a senior police official said. Out of 17 convicts who broke out of a jail, 13 were recaptured through intensive combing operations on Tuesday.

The group allegedly overpowered guards and escaped after one of them feigned an epileptic seizure in the prison’s third block, said officers. The accused were involved in various cases including offences for murder, robbery, drug-related offences and offences under the Arms Act.

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{{^usCountry}} The 13 prisoners who were recaptured are -- P Sabarinathan, M Muthu Elangovan, N Karthickraja, C Dharunkumar, N Solaimugileswaran, S Pandiselvam, M Karuppusamy, G Nishanth,J Lingaprasath, K Rajkumar, A Raja Sikkandhar, S Silambarasan, T Praveen Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 13 prisoners who were recaptured are -- P Sabarinathan, M Muthu Elangovan, N Karthickraja, C Dharunkumar, N Solaimugileswaran, S Pandiselvam, M Karuppusamy, G Nishanth,J Lingaprasath, K Rajkumar, A Raja Sikkandhar, S Silambarasan, T Praveen Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

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DGP DGP Tamil Nadu Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal DGP (prisons and correctional services) Sandeep Rai Rathore, IG (prisons) R Kanagaraj and others visited the jail on October 27 and reviewed the situation.

Nine prison personnel, including two jail wardens, were suspended, according to an investigating officer.

The Theni district jail has been functioning since January 10, 2019. It has a capacity to accommodate 200 prisoners.