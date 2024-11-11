Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

14-yr-old MP girl sat on friend’s bike, her brother kills her on the road: Jabalpur Police

ByMonika Pandey
Nov 11, 2024 09:09 PM IST

The 16-year-old boy who killed his sister in Jabalpur’s Katangi area, is on the run, SDPO Lokesh Dabar said on Monday

JABALPUR: A 16-year-old boy in Jabalpur’s Katangi area attacked his 14-year-old sister with a trident moments after she sat on another boy’s motorcycle, police said on Monday after she succumbed to her injuries at the Jabalpur Medical College.

SDPO Lokesh Dabar said the incident took place when the girl was talking to her 17-year-old frien (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SDPO Lokesh Dabar said the incident took place when the girl was talking to her 17-year-old frien (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspect, who ran towards a forested area after the deadly attack, is on the run.

The boy’s family told the police that he objected to his sister interacting with a male friend in the past too but didn’t know he would go this far.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Lokesh Dabar said the incident took place when the girl was talking to her 17-year-old friend who also lived in the neighbourhood.

“The girl’s brother was standing nearby and watching them. After some time, the girl sat on the boy’s bike which infuriated him. The 16-year-old boy ran towards them and pushed his younger sister off the bike. The boy fled from the spot.

“But the accused picked up an iron trident and repeatedly attacked his younger sister on her stomach. The girl screamed in pain, but the boy didn’t stop,” said Dabar.

Some passersby took the bleeding girl to the Katangi Health Center on a handcart and reported the incident to the police control room.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //