14-yr-old MP girl sat on friend’s bike, her brother kills her on the road: Jabalpur Police

JABALPUR: A 16-year-old boy in Jabalpur's Katangi area attacked his 14-year-old sister with a trident moments after she sat on another boy's motorcycle, police said on Monday after she succumbed to her injuries at the Jabalpur Medical College. SDOP Lokesh Dabar said the incident took place when the girl was talking to her 17-year-old frien

The suspect, who ran towards a forested area after the deadly attack, is on the run.

The boy’s family told the police that he objected to his sister interacting with a male friend in the past too but didn’t know he would go this far.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Lokesh Dabar said the incident took place when the girl was talking to her 17-year-old friend who also lived in the neighbourhood.

“The girl’s brother was standing nearby and watching them. After some time, the girl sat on the boy’s bike which infuriated him. The 16-year-old boy ran towards them and pushed his younger sister off the bike. The boy fled from the spot.

“But the accused picked up an iron trident and repeatedly attacked his younger sister on her stomach. The girl screamed in pain, but the boy didn’t stop,” said Dabar.

Some passersby took the bleeding girl to the Katangi Health Center on a handcart and reported the incident to the police control room.