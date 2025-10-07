18 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal's Bilaspur, PM Modi reacts

Shimla: Eighteen people have been killed in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh after boulders hit a private bus amid landslide triggered by heavy rain on Tuesday evening. The bus was carrying 28 to 30 passengers when it met with an accident.

Officials said that 18 bodies have been recovered so far from the mangled remains of the bus when the boulders hit it after a rain triggered landslide in the Balughat area of Jhanduta subdivision in Bilaspur. The bus was carrying 28 to 30 passengers.

Bilaspur recorded 12.7 mm rainfall on October 7. Three children are among those rescued from the ill fated bus and admitted to a hospital in Berthin.

Police officials said the accident took place at about 6:30 pm when the landslide hit the bus, which was on its way from Marottan to Ghumariwin.

As per the police, a portion of the mountain fell on a private bus. Relief and rescue operations are underway. JCBs have been pressed into service to remove debris.

The accident occurred due to a landslide in Bhalu, near Barthi. It is reported that 25 to 30 passengers were on board the bus. The bus was completely crushed by debris and stones falling on its roof.

Local administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations, which continued late into the night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the loss of lives in the mishap and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the kins of those dead.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep condolences over the tragic accident. Expressing condolences to the deceased, he prayed for the peace of the departed souls. He stated that the state government stands firmly with the affected families during this difficult time and will provide them with all possible assistance.

The Chief Minister is in constant contact with the district administration and has directed them to further expedite relief and rescue operations. He also directed them to ensure that the injured are immediately transported to hospitals and adequate arrangements are made for their treatment. The Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the situation from Shimla.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri confirmed 15 people have died. He said so far total 18 total including 15 dead have been recovered. He added that So far it's not known how many Total passengers were in the bus.”