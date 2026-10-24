17 Kuki militants under SoO deal arrested in Manipur; mismatch found in identities

Seventeen cadres belonging to Kuki militant groups under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement were arrested on Saturday during three days of security forces' operation at a designated camp in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. Police informed that their identities didn't match the registered cadres of groups under the SoO deal.

Officials said the camp is under the occupation of central forces. (PTI/representative)

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The operation was carried out in Mt Sinai Camp, Saimol village under Saikul police station, a day after three persons from the Meitei community were killed and three others injured during an attack in Khongban Sunulok village of Imphal East on October 19.

Security forces recover 24 automatic weapons, ammunition

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According to the officials, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) commandos, an elite special operations unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), assisted by other security forces and Manipur police, carried out an unprecedented special inspection and search operation in Mt. Sinai camp (a Kuki militant-designated camp established for SoO cadres).

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{{^usCountry}} A senior security officer requesting anonymity told HT, “The operation was launched on Tuesday and continued for around 90 hours till Friday. In the said operation, including its surrounding areas, security forces have recovered 24 automatic weapons of various calibres, including one SLR, one A1rifle, three G3 rifles, 2 lathodes, thirteen AK series rifles, one M15 rifle and two M16 rifles. Additionally, 1061 rounds of 7.26 X 39 mm calibre, 2,350 rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS rifles, 223 rounds of 7.72X51 mm, thirty-four magazines of different weapons, 19 wireless sets and other war-like stores.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior security officer requesting anonymity told HT, “The operation was launched on Tuesday and continued for around 90 hours till Friday. In the said operation, including its surrounding areas, security forces have recovered 24 automatic weapons of various calibres, including one SLR, one A1rifle, three G3 rifles, 2 lathodes, thirteen AK series rifles, one M15 rifle and two M16 rifles. Additionally, 1061 rounds of 7.26 X 39 mm calibre, 2,350 rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS rifles, 223 rounds of 7.72X51 mm, thirty-four magazines of different weapons, 19 wireless sets and other war-like stores.” {{/usCountry}}

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During inspection and physical verification of the cadres, the identities of the 17 cadres comprising 8 persons belonging to ( Kuki National Organisation/ Kuki National Army (KNO/KNA) and 9 persons belonging to Kuki National Organisation/ Kuki Liberation Army (KNO/KLA) were found doubtful and could not be authenticated against the record of registered SoO cadres, said the same senior security officer.

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Officials said the camp is under the occupation of central forces.

A second security officer aware of the matter said the whereabouts of the cadres listed as being stationed at the camp remain untraceable.

17 accused remanded to eight days of police custody

According to police, FIRs are being registered under relevant provisions of the BNS, Arms Act, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and Explosive Substances Act against all 17 arrested.

Manipur police on its official X account stated that “all the 17 accused have been remanded to 8 days police custody till 31/10/2026. Their medical examinations have been completed.”

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Further investigation is underway regarding the involvement of camp functionaries, impersonation, unauthorised possession of arms and violation of SoO ground rules, the police said.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had expressed to the media on Friday here in Imphal that the SoO pact with Kuki militants is not extended since its expiry on September 4, 2026. He also said that any new recruitment by groups previously covered under the SoO arrangement during the period without an extension would be treated as illegal and would invite stringent legal action.

The tripartite SoO pact with Kuki militants covering 25 outfits under two umbrella organisations, Kuki National Organisation (KNO), which comprises 17 outfits, and United People’s Front (UPF), which comprises 8 outfits, was first signed on August 22, 2008, with the Government of India and the Government of Manipur. The pact aimed to cease hostilities, with the militant groups agreeing to completely stop any form of violence.

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The cadres of these groups are housed at 14 designated camps.

The latest SoO pact was renewed during President’s Rule in Manipur on September 4, 2025, for a period of one year, despite demands from people across the state, particularly members of the Meitei community, for the pact to be abrogated.

According to officials, the KLA cadres are identified as Nehal Haokip (19), Thangminlun Haokip alias Jangkhogin (20), Lalrenga Manlun alias Renga (20), Seikhohao Touthang alias Kengpu (53), Lunkhogin Touthang alias G-1 (33), Lalkhohao Vaiphei alias Nampi Martin (18), Kamlenmang Khongsai alias Kamkhohao (40), Thangvanglen Guite alias Seikhohao Haokip (19), and Limminlal Dimngel (43).

The KNA cadres are identified as Manglet Haokip alias Gogoi (27), Chungkhohao Lungdim alias Sheinoi (27), Seimang Touthang (19), Thangkhohao Khongsai (47), Paojahao Haokip alias Mimin (48), Jangsei Haokip alias Mimin (42), Thangoulen Mate alias Seiminthang (24), and Alal Vaiphei alias Lalneo (42).

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Of the 17 cadres listed, nine were found aged 10 or younger when the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement was signed in 2008. The estimates indicate that some were infants or toddlers at the time, while others were around nine or 10 years old.

According to reports indicated in SoO ground rules is that the signatory groups are not permitted for new recruitment of additional cadres while bound by the applicable SoO ground rules.

Officials said the 17 accused have been shifted to the CRPF camp located at Motbung in Kangpokpi district.