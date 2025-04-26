175 detained in Anantnag as search continues for Pahalgam attack terrorists

Srinagar: At least 175 suspects have been detained from Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district as a widespread search operation is underway to track down the terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people and injured many others in the Baisaran meadow, located 5 km from Pahalgam town, police said. The police had picked up overground workers, relatives of active militants and suspects from across J&K, however many were released after initial investigation, police spokesman said. (PTI)

“In the wake of the recent Pahalgam incident and as part of intensified efforts to curb terrorism and its ecosystem, Anantnag Police, in close collaboration with the Army, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and other security forces have launched extensive search and cordon operations across the district,” the police officer said.

“As part of these operations, numerous raids were conducted at various locations throughout the district. Day and night search operations are underway with heightened vigilance. So far, around 175 suspected have been detained for questioning to dismantle the support networks aiding terrorist activities,” he added.

To ensure public safety Additional Mobile Vehicle Check Points (MVCPs) have been set up across the district to monitor suspicious movements. “Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs), ambushes, and intensified patrolling have been launched, particularly in high-density forest areas, to flush out any possible terrorist presence and secure the district,” he said.

The officer added that the police and other security forces are working together to maintain peace in the district.