18 Maoists killed, 4 jawans injured in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: At least 18 suspected Maoists were killed, and four jawans were injured on Saturday in two separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Bijapur districts, police said. In Sukma, 17 Maoists, including 11 female cadres, were killed. (HT Photo)

In Sukma, 17 Maoists, including 11 female cadres, were killed. Among them was a member of the special zonal committee member (SZCM) of CPI (Maoist), said Sunderaj P, inspector general of police, Bastar Range.

“Four security personnel—three from DRG Sukma and one from CRPF—were also injured in the encounter, and their condition is stable,” the IG added.

In Bijapur on Saturday evening, one Maoist was killed by security personnel in the Narsapur jungles. “We have recovered one body and weapons. The body is yet to be identified,” said a senior police officer in Bijapur.

Also Read: Bijapur encounter: 5 Maoist bodies identified; tributes paid to 2 slain jawans

The Sukma encounter occurred at 8 am after intelligence reports indicated the presence of Maoists in the Gogunda, Nendum, and Upampalli areas of the Kerlapal police station in Sukma district. “A joint team of district reserve guard (DRG) Sukma and central reserve police force (CRPF) was dispatched on an anti-Naxal operation on Friday, and on Saturday morning, the firing began,” the IG said.

After the firing stopped, police recovered the bodies of 17 Maoists at the site.

“Seven out of the 17 killed Maoists have been identified, while efforts are underway to identify the remaining bodies.The SZCM member, Kuhdami Jagdish alias Budhra, a Maoist leader and Darbha Division Secretary with a bounty of ₹25 lakh, was also killed in the encounter. He was wanted in more than a dozen cases in Sukma district,” the IG said.

Police recovered a significant cache of weapons, including an AK-47, one SLR, one INSAS rifle, .303 rifles, rocket launchers, BGL launchers, and explosives from the encounter site.

Also Read: 30 Maoists killed in twin Chhattisgarh encounters

Around 22 Maoists were killed in multiple encounters in Sukma district in 2025. Over two dozen Maoists and a police personnel were killed in twin gunbattles in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur and Kanker districts on Thursday.

Over 116 Maoists have been neutralised in the state this year amid intensified operations against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). In 2024, 219 Maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh, compared to 22 in 2023 and 30 in 2022.

Union home minister Amit Shah told Parliament last week that the Narendra Modi-led government is adopting a ruthless approach against Maoists and a zero-tolerance policy towards ultras who have not surrendered, despite being offered various incentives, from surrender to inclusion. He reiterated that India will be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.

Officials last week said 113 Maoists have been killed this year and 104 have been arrested across the country. Another 164 have surrendered, according to Union home ministry.

Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, and Sukma in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division are known as the epicentre of Maoist insurgency. Thousands of forces have been deployed there for the anti-Maoist operations in what is known as the “Red Corridor” to push back rebels, take over their hideouts in forests and cripple their fortifications.

A broader government strategy against the Maoists includes the construction of roads and developmental projects in Left-wing insurgency-hit areas. Modi was scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh on March 30 to launch infrastructure projects and meet Maoist violence-hit people.

Security forces have created 17 new camps in previously core Maoist-controlled areas including a 4,000 square kilometre forested area straddling Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra—Abhujmad, which remains unmapped.

Difficult terrain, lack of infrastructure, and Maoist fortification have frustrated attempts to survey the region since 2017. Bastar is referred to as the last Maoist bastion because of an administrative vacuum. Top Maoists including the politburo and the central committee members are believed to be holed up there.