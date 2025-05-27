Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

18 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district citing disappointment with Maoist ideology

PTI |
May 27, 2025 01:54 PM IST

The 18 Naxalites surrendered and turned themselves in after being disappointed with Maoist ideology. 

As many as 18 Naxalites, among them 10 carrying a cumulative bounty of 38 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, police said.

At least 18 Naxalites turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials in Sukma on May 27, 2025.(PTI/Representational )
At least 18 Naxalites turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials in Sukma on May 27, 2025.(PTI/Representational )

The cadres turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials here, citing disappointment with "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and atrocities by ultras on local tribals, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

They said they were also impressed by the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, and the new surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Chavan said of the surrendered Naxalites, Madkam Aayta (25), a platoon party committee member in Maoists's PLGA battalion no. 1 and Bhaskar alias Bhogam Lakhha (26), a party member in the same battalion, carried a reward of 8 lakh each.

He said Madkam Kamlu (25) and Laxman alias Madvi Chhannu (28), both area committee members of Maoists, carried a reward of 5 lakh each, while six others had a bounty of 2 lakh each.

The surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he said.

Last year, 792 Naxalites had surrendered in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Sukma.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 18 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district citing disappointment with Maoist ideology
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On