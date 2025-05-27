18 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district citing disappointment with Maoist ideology

As many as 18 Naxalites, among them 10 carrying a cumulative bounty of ₹38 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, police said. At least 18 Naxalites turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials in Sukma on May 27, 2025.(PTI/Representational )

The cadres turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials here, citing disappointment with "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and atrocities by ultras on local tribals, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

They said they were also impressed by the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, and the new surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Chavan said of the surrendered Naxalites, Madkam Aayta (25), a platoon party committee member in Maoists's PLGA battalion no. 1 and Bhaskar alias Bhogam Lakhha (26), a party member in the same battalion, carried a reward of ₹8 lakh each.

He said Madkam Kamlu (25) and Laxman alias Madvi Chhannu (28), both area committee members of Maoists, carried a reward of ₹5 lakh each, while six others had a bounty of ₹2 lakh each.

The surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of ₹50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he said.

Last year, 792 Naxalites had surrendered in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Sukma.