Amaravati, The Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday distributed ₹75 lakh as rehabilitation assistance to 18 Maoists who had surrendered before the police as part of efforts to facilitate their return to mainstream society.

18 surrendered Maoists get ₹75 lakh rehabilitation aid in Andhra Pradesh more less

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Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta handed over demand drafts totalling ₹75 lakh to the beneficiaries at a programme in Vijayawada.

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"We have extended rehabilitation assistance to 18 Maoists who surrendered before Andhra Pradesh Police, including a member of the outfit's state committee, to help them return to mainstream society," Gupta said while addressing a press conference.

The beneficiaries comprise one state committee member Joriga Nagaraju alias Kamalesh, two divisional committee members, 10 area committee members and five party members.

Gupta said 134 Maoist cadres, carrying cumulative rewards of over ₹2.8 crore, had surrendered before Andhra Pradesh Police during the last two-and-a-half years. They included one central committee member and two special zonal committee members.

Of the total reward amount, ₹91 lakh had already been distributed, while rewards amounting to ₹74 lakh were being disbursed in the latest exercise.

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP assured the surrendered cadres of continued assistance to help them rebuild their lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP assured the surrendered cadres of continued assistance to help them rebuild their lives. {{/usCountry}}

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Reviewing the police department's efforts against Left-Wing Extremism, Gupta said 18 Maoist cadres, including three central committee members and three special zonal committee members, had been killed in exchanges of fire during the period. Another 73 cadres, including four special zonal committee members, were arrested.

Andhra Pradesh Police also extended operational assistance to their counterparts in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, contributing to operations in which 74 Maoist cadres were neutralised, he said.

The state government has also linked rehabilitation efforts with skill development and employment programmes. Under SARAL, which offers training in sewing, coffee-making and other trades, more than 2,000 people secured employment.

PRERANA facilitated jobs for 1,200 youth, including placements in Tata Electronics companies and opportunities in bamboo crafts and home nursing.

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Under SPOORTHY, candidates are provided coaching for recruitment into the Central Armed Police Forces, state police, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission and other government services. As many as 175 candidates secured jobs through the programme.

The state government has also taken up road and communication infrastructure projects in Maoist-affected areas.

Under the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas, 169 roads covering 1,265.8 km and 39 bridges were constructed in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

Separately, 287 roads covering 793.7 km have been taken up under the Adavi Thalli Bata initiative to connect 90 remote villages in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts.

A total of 2,090 mobile towers have been installed under the telecom infrastructure project, including 1,500 in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. The initiative has enabled mobile connectivity in 96 per cent of the villages most affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

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The DGP further said ₹over 1.2 crore in rehabilitation assistance would soon be distributed to 32 other Maoists who had recently surrendered before Andhra Pradesh Police.

District administrations and police officials have been instructed to maintain regular contact with surrendered cadres, hear their grievances and address their problems, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.