2 arrested for allegedly abusing, obstructing Shashi Tharoor during campaign in Kerala's Wandoor

Two persons have been arrested after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was allegedly obstructed and verbally abused by a group of youths in the Wandoor area of Keralam, Election Commission officials said. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor encountered a hostile group while campaigning in Wandoor, leading to two arrests ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections. (X/@ShashiTharoor)

According to election authorities, strict action has been initiated in connection with the incident, and an FIR has been registered. Police said the arrests were made following a complaint lodged by Tharoor's gunman.

The incident took place in Chellithodu, Vandoor, where a group of around five individuals allegedly blocked the MP's movement while he was on his way to the Manalimel bus stand. Tharoor was campaigning for United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate AP Anil Kumar at the time.

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Officials stated that the group not only obstructed his convoy but also verbally abused him, prompting immediate police intervention. Authorities have assured that further investigation is underway and additional action will be taken if required.

Earlier, Tharoor termed the incident "untoward" but maintained that it would not affect his campaign. "It was an untoward incident that should have never happened, but I have been travelling for 15-16 days, and this is a single incident. We have put it behind and we are moving on," he said.

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The Congress leader also confirmed that his gunman sustained minor injuries during the episode, adding that the police are handling the matter. "We are not going to change anything, we will travel everywhere we are supposed to and spread our message to the public," he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, Tharoor expressed confidence in a Congress-led UDF victory, alleging corruption and financial mismanagement under the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). "They made the Kerala model a debt model," he said, citing concerns over fiscal performance.

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The polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.