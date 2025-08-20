2 days after teacher slapped him, upset Class 9 student shoots him at school: Police

Rudrapur: A Class 9 student, who was upset about his physics teacher slapping him in class on Monday, returned on Wednesday with a country-made pistol and shot him in the classroom, police said. The student told the police that the physics teacher had slapped him on Monday despite correctly answering a question posed to him (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The student has been detained and will be produced before a juvenile justice board on Thursday, said additional superintendent of police (Kashipur) Abay Pratap Singh.

The student told the police that the physics teacher had slapped him on Monday despite correctly answering a question posed to him. He procured a country-made pistol and shot him to take revenge, a police officer said, citing the teenager’s questioning.

The bullet hit the teacher on his shoulder. He was taken to a private hospital by school authorities and is out of danger.

Singh said a first information report (FIR) was lodged against the minor on the complaint of the injured teacher.

Police said the student brought the pistol into the classroom in his school bag. CCTV footage seized from the school has confirmed that he fired at the teacher soon after the class ended.

The injured teacher submitted a written complaint against the student, which led the police to file a case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder.

Police said investigators will also establish how the student accessed the illegal weapon.