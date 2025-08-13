Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
2 Maoists, including senior member Vijay Reddy, killed in Chhattisgarh gunfight

ByRitesh Mishra
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 09:01 pm IST

Police said the two were identified as Vijay Reddy, who carried a reward of ₹25 lakh, and Lokesh Salame, who carried a reward of ₹10 lakh

RAIPUR: Two senior Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Mohala-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, officials said on Wednesday.

Vijay Reddy was a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZCM) of the CPI (Maoist) (Sourced)
District superintendent of police YP Singh said the gunfight took place near Retegaon in the Banda Pahad area under Madanwada police station limits on Wednesday afternoon.

“The encounter broke out during an anti-Maoist operation and lasted several hours inside the jungle. Once the exchange of fire subsided, a search of the area led to the recovery of the bodies of two slain Maoists,” said Singh.

He said the two were identified as Vijay Reddy, a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZCM), and Lokesh Salame, a divisional committee member of the Rajanadgaon-Kanker-Border division of the DKSZCM.

Reddy (55), a resident of Andhra Pradesh, carried a reward of 25 lakh, while Salame ( 40), a resident of Rajnangaon, had a reward of 10 lakh announced for his arrest.

Police officers said additional information about their role in the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation would be released later.

“The operation is part of the intensified campaign against Maoist activities in the Bastar region. We are still searching the area as arms and more bodies could be recovered,” the SP said, adding that the operation was continuing despite the rains in the region.

So far, 229 Maoists have been killed in gunfights in Chhattisgarh this year. Of them, 208 were eliminated in the Bastar division, which includes the districts of Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Konadagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, and Dantewada.

